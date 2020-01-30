Global  

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic too good for Roger Federer

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic too good for Roger FedererRoger Federer has revealed he was close to pulling the pin on his semi-final blockbuster against Novak Djokovic, playing through pain to keep hid freakish, indestructible record alive.Having been on the ATP Tour for more than 20...
News video: Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod...

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic and Federer's 50th in Australian Open semis

Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time while home hope Ashleigh Barty will have the nation urging her on in the Australian Open...
News24 Also reported by •Earn The NecklaceFOX SportsBBC News

I only had 3% chance of beating Djokovic - Federer

Roger Federer says he felt he had a 3% chance of beating Novak Djokovic in their Australian Open semi-final and described the experience as "horrible".
BBC Sport Also reported by •ESPNHindu

McMahel

Amahl S. Azwar (吴马黑) RT @christophclarey: Traveled to Monaco last month to get a better sense of Novak Djokovic. We got a surprise visitor . https://t.co/2D1wLk… 43 seconds ago

McMahel

Amahl S. Azwar (吴马黑) RT @DjokerNole: Thank you for this piece @christophclarey @nytimes 🙏🏼👍🏼 #TheSearcher https://t.co/Fi1L9ifZMI 1 minute ago

l_marazzi

Luca Marazzi Djokovic eases past Federer in straight sets to make Australian Open final https://t.co/ZSyFvrJe26 1 minute ago

emma3D

E.L. Australian Open 2020: Djokovic overcomes Federer to reach record eighth final in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic moved i… https://t.co/W6Af0rkCCd 2 minutes ago

NewsLitty

LittyNews Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer to reach eighth Australian Open final https://t.co/3hdSITDbTK https://t.co/PcQMLMJwT0 2 minutes ago

TennisWorlden

Tennis World English Roger Federer praises Novak Djokovic after Australian Open clash https://t.co/lyfwxlCElm https://t.co/LKpHXRy29P 6 minutes ago

jennywalkabout

Jenny W Australian Open: 10 stunning photos of Djokovic from Federer match https://t.co/nNwKngm0UR 15 minutes ago

thefirstindia

First India #Melbourne | Novak Djokovic continued his winning streak against Roger Federer with a straight sets victory in the… https://t.co/z38rfJoxpj 16 minutes ago

