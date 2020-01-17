Global  

Australian Open: Dizzy, dehydrated Novak Djokovic wins record eighth title

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Australian Open: Dizzy, dehydrated Novak Djokovic wins record eighth title*Melbourne:* Novak Djokovic admitted he was on the brink of defeat with dizziness and dehydration before coming through a five-set thriller against Dominic Thiem to clinch a record eighth Australian Open crown and return to world number one on Sunday. The indomitable Serb stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 but he had...
