Principal sorry for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved death

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A high school principal in Washington is apologizing for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant's death was deserved
Fans Rush Out To Grab Commemorative Kobe Bryant Magazines [Video]Fans Rush Out To Grab Commemorative Kobe Bryant Magazines

The LA Times, ESPN and Sports Illustrated are among those that published special issues in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. Jake Reiner reports.

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED OVER KOBE BRYANT POST [Video]HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED OVER KOBE BRYANT POST

A high school principal has been placed on leave over an “inappropriate and tasteless” Facebook post she wrote on the day of Kobe Bryant’s death. Liza Sejkora of Camas High School in Camas,..

Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant's Death

"I wish they were here with us forever," wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old Gianna...
Kobe Bryant’s death inspires campaign against homophobia in Brazilian football

If any good can be said to come from Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash last week, it’s that it has inspired Brazilian football players to take...
