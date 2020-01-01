Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Lucas and Son rescue Mourinho´s men in FA Cup thriller
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Son Heung-min scored a late penalty as Tottenham produced a late rally to beat Southampton 3-2 in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay. Spurs were pegged back by Sofiane Boufal’s strike in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s in the first meeting and looked set to be knocked out of the competition when they trailed 2-1 […]
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.
Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..
