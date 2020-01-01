Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Lucas and Son rescue Mourinho´s men in FA Cup thriller

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Son Heung-min scored a late penalty as Tottenham produced a late rally to beat Southampton 3-2 in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay. Spurs were pegged back by Sofiane Boufal’s strike in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s in the first meeting and looked set to be knocked out of the competition when they trailed 2-1 […]



