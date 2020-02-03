Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dart ready to 'step up' as GB bid for place in Fed Cup Finals

Dart ready to 'step up' as GB bid for place in Fed Cup Finals

BBC Sport Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
British number three Harriet Dart says it is her "time to step up" as Great Britain chase a place in the Fed Cup Finals without top-ranked Johanna Konta.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Watson, Dart lift lid on Fed Cup team-mates

Watson, Dart lift lid on Fed Cup team-mates 02:50

 Heather Watson and Harriet Dart answer quickfire questions on their Great Britain Fed Cup team-mates.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Eight spots up for grabs at new Fed Cup finals

Sixteen nations will do battle this week to secure the last eight spots for the revamped Fed Cup finals in April with some heavyweights desperate to avoid...
Reuters

Headlined by Serena Williams, Kathy Rinaldi has her dream team in place for the Fed Cup. Now, she wants a win.

Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi has her dream Fed Cup team in place. Now, she's ready to get a win: "I would love to win another one, there is no doubt about...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.