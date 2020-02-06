Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland must still convince Lucien Favre of his match fitness despite a sensational start to life in Germany. Haaland arrived at Signal Iduna Park from RB Salzburg last month, billed as one of the hottest properties in European football, and the teenage striker has certainly not disappointed. He scored a hat-trick […]



The post Dortmund boss Favre staying cautious with hotshot Haaland appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

