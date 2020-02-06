Global  

Dortmund boss Favre staying cautious with hotshot Haaland

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland must still convince Lucien Favre of his match fitness despite a sensational start to life in Germany. Haaland arrived at Signal Iduna Park from RB Salzburg last month, billed as one of the hottest properties in European football, and the teenage striker has certainly not disappointed. He scored a hat-trick […]

The post Dortmund boss Favre staying cautious with hotshot Haaland appeared first on Soccer News.
