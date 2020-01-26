Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sabonis to play on Team LeBron in NBA All-Star Game

Sabonis to play on Team LeBron in NBA All-Star Game

FOX Sports Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Sabonis to play on Team LeBron in NBA All-Star GameIndiana Pacers center Domas Sabonis will play for the team captained by LeBron James in next weekend's NBA All-Star Game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 01:21

 LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. The reason James chose No. 2 was because he is a 'girl dad' to his daughter, Zhuri Nova. LeBron...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute [Video]LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave a touching speech honoring the late basketball great, Kobe Bryant. His speech came at the first Lakers game since Kobe, his 13-year-old..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published

Pettersson, Hertl help Team Pacific to 5-4 All-Star Game victory [Video]Pettersson, Hertl help Team Pacific to 5-4 All-Star Game victory

Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the 2nd half, and Tomas Hertl tallied the game-winner with his fifth goal of the night to lift Team Pacific past Team Atlantic, 5-4, in the deciding match of the..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA All-Star teams will honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant with special game jerseys

NBA All-Star players for Team LeBron will wear No. 2 jerseys for Gianna Bryant, while Team Giannis will wear No. 24 for Kobe Bryant at Feb. 16 game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersESPNCBS SportsSeattle TimesE! Online

Kobe Bryant tribute part of major changes to NBA all-star game format

The NBA announced major changes to the All-Star format on Thursday, turning every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

JoelVanags

Joel Vanags RT @PacersUK: Domantas Sabonis has been picked last in the NBA All Star draft and will play for team LeBron. Probably picked last because… 3 hours ago

PacersUK

Pacers Fans UK Domantas Sabonis has been picked last in the NBA All Star draft and will play for team LeBron. Probably picked las… https://t.co/VMLUhA9EF9 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.