ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final: India batsmen race to same end

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Watch as India batsmen Atharva Ankolekar and Dhruv Jurel race each other to the same end for a photo finish call in their U19 Cricket World Cup final against Bangladesh.
News video: Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event 00:21

 Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton [Video]U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published


Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup final

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing...
Zee News Also reported by •DNANews24

'He has achieved everything under the sun': MSK Prasad provides update on MS Dhoni's retirement rumors

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection.
DNA

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: 50 up for Bangladesh with a huge SIX off Tanzid Hasan's bat | BAN 50/0 in 8.2 overs #U19WorldCup #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal #IN… 12 seconds ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: OUT! Here comes the first wicket for India as Bishnoi removes Tanzid for 17! 🇧🇩 50/1 after 8.5 overs Follow LIVE: h… 16 seconds ago

indiatvnews

India TV #INDvBAN #U19CWC Final: OUT! Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Tanzid Hasan on 17. Bangladesh 50/1 in 8.5 overs against Indi… https://t.co/WOBAz1kGdK 25 seconds ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports OUT! Here comes the first wicket for India as Bishnoi removes Tanzid for 17! 🇧🇩 50/1 after 8.5 overs Follow LIVE… https://t.co/nDTI0lX9Jr 29 seconds ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Bangladesh openers are punishing India at the moment | BAN 39/0 in 7 overs #U19WorldCup #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal #INDvBAN #BA… 34 seconds ago

surya1494

Surya the tarak follower RT @milidezzz2: New Poll: India will Loose the Under 19 World Cup Final By How Many Wickets ? #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal #100DaysToNTRsFestival… 40 seconds ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi strikes as he removes Tanzid Hasan for 17 | BAN 50/1 in 8.5 overs #U19WorldCup #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal… 40 seconds ago

dna

DNA India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Final LIVE: OUT! #RaviBishnoi removes #TanzidHasan for 17 as #IND find their firs… https://t.co/nv1dksN44g 59 seconds ago

