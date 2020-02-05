Global  

Teams still trying to salvage blockbuster Mookie Betts trade: reports

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
With last week's multi-team blockbuster trade that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers still in limbo, the teams involved are working to salvage the deal, according to multiple reports.
