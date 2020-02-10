Global  

NFL reinstates Browns' Garrett from suspension

ESPN Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The NFL on Wednesday reinstated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph on the head with his helmet last season.
Browns' Garrett reinstated by NFL after helmet attack ban

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is reinstated by the NFL following his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's...
BBC News

AP Source: Browns star Garrett meets with NFL about return

CLEVELAND (AP) — Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a...
Seattle Times


