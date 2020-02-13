Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz combine for 46 points, Magic top Pistons in OT

Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz combine for 46 points, Magic top Pistons in OT

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz combine for 46 points, Magic top Pistons in OTAaron Gordon and Markelle Fultz combined for 46 points as the Orlando Magic topped the Detroit Pistons in overtime Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Gordon, Fultz lead Magic to 116-112 OT win over Pistons

Gordon, Fultz lead Magic to 116-112 OT win over PistonsAaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime
FOX Sports

Gordon, Fultz lead Magic to 116-112 OT win over Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.