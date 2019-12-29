Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Over three goals at Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt 1/1 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle

Over three goals at Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt 1/1 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Over three goals Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 In what has all the makings of a scintillating encounter in rural Germany, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will face off on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, coming off the back of a dramatic 4-3 defeat away at Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, Borussia Dortmund […]

The post Over three goals at Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt 1/1 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga...
Seattle Times

Emre Can wants Borussia Dortmund to 'win dirty' after 3-4 loss to Bayern

*Leverkusen:* Emre Can says his new Borussia Dortmund teammates must learn to "win dirty" after leaking two late goals to lose 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC SportDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.