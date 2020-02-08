Global  

CL: Paris St Germain's Neymar in doubt for Dortmund encounter

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
*Dijon, France:* Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is facing a fitness battle to feature in next week's Champions league last 16 first leg tie at Borussia Dortmund, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Wednesday. The world's most expensive player has missed three matches having been sidelined with a rib injury since the victory over...
Neymar to miss PSG game against Lyon due to rib injury

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews

