Nick Wright: Zion Williamson’s dominating performance is exactly what I anticipated.

Nick Wright reacts to Zion Williamson's dominating performance against the OKC Thunder. Even though the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately fell to the Thunder, Zion scored a career high 32-points, making history as the youngest player to ever have 6 consecutive 20+ point games. Nick tells guest Ryan Hollins why he saw this coming the moment Zion entered the league. This is exactly what he anticipated.


