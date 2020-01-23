Global  

Nick Wright: Zion Williamson's dominating performance is exactly what I anticipated.

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Zion Williamson’s dominating performance is exactly what I anticipated.Nick Wright reacts to Zion Williamson's dominating performance against the OKC Thunder. Even though the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately fell to the Thunder, Zion scored a career high 32-points, making history as the youngest player to ever have 6 consecutive 20+ point games. Nick tells guest Ryan Hollins why he saw this coming the moment Zion entered the league. This is exactly what he anticipated.
News video: Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes 01:08

 Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been surprised by his performance through nine games. Zion Williamson, via...

