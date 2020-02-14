Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | VAR denies Wolves as Leicester's Choudhury sees red

Sport24.co.za | VAR denies Wolves as Leicester's Choudhury sees red

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Nuno Espirito Santo claimed football is in danger of becoming robotic after Wolves were controversially denied by VAR as they drew with Leicester City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Leicester City fans have their say after VAR denies Wolves

Leicester City fans have their say after VAR denies WolvesLeicester City news - Brendan Rodgers' men were spared by VAR after Willy Boly thought he had put Wolves ahead at Molineux this evening.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportWalsall AdvertiserBelfast Telegraph

Brendan Rodgers unhappy over Choudhury red card as Wolves boss 'gets used to' VAR controversy

Brendan Rodgers unhappy over Choudhury red card as Wolves boss 'gets used to' VAR controversyLeicester City news - The Foxes couldn't find a way past potential top four rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday evening.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •talkSPORTWalsall Advertiser

Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 Nuno Espirito Santo claimed football is in danger of becoming robotic after Wolves were controversially denied by V… https://t.co/ZqLTr0kdYd 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.