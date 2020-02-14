Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liam Gallagher tweets foul-mouth reaction to Man City’s Champions League ban as club are set to lose up to £150m over two seasons

Liam Gallagher tweets foul-mouth reaction to Man City’s Champions League ban as club are set to lose up to £150m over two seasons

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Liam Gallagher responded in typical fashion to fans on social media trying to wind him up about Manchester City’s Champions League ban. There would have been no morning glory for City fans today after they were hit with a two-year ban from the Champions League and Europa League on Friday evening, over serious breaches of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer

Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer 01:51

 Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Pep under pressure after CL ban' [Video]'Pep under pressure after CL ban'

Pep Guardiola is under pressure regarding his future as Manchester City boss after the club were banned from Europe for two years, says their former player Michael Brown.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum throws party to mark centennial of league's founding [Video]Negro Leagues Baseball Museum throws party to mark centennial of league's founding

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted a star-studded event Thursday to commemorate 100 years since the Negro National League's founding and kick off a year-long celebration of the momentous..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City's Champions League ban will not change Frank Lampard and Chelsea's plans

Man City's Champions League ban will not change Frank Lampard and Chelsea's plansThe Premier League champions have been banned by Uefa from competing in European club competitions for two seasons
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTHinduBBC NewsIndependentCBS SportsWales OnlineTamworth HeraldBBC SportDaily Record

What fifth place means for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham after Man City's Champions League ban

What fifth place means for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham after Man City's Champions League banUEFA have handed Manchester City a huge two-season ban from European competition and a €30mi (£25m) fine, but what does it mean for the teams chasing a...
Football.london Also reported by •HinduCBS SportsWales OnlineTamworth HeraldBBC SportDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UCLAddict

UCL Addict Liam Gallagher tweets foul-mouth reaction to Man City's Champions League ban as club are set to lose up to £150m ov… https://t.co/Du7HeVUxBz 30 minutes ago

silverspaco

silverspaco Liam Gallagher tweets foul-mouth response to Man Metropolis’s Champions League ban as membership are set to lose as… https://t.co/6BEOAS23eP 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.