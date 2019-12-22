Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘What a player’: Joe Gomez raves about Liverpool FC hero

‘What a player’: Joe Gomez raves about Liverpool FC hero

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Joe Gomez has admitted that Liverpool FC were lucky to have a player of Sadio Mane’s quality to come off the bench in their 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday night. The Senegal international recovered from a minor injury problem to make himself available for the trip to Carrow Road at the weekend. Mane […]

The post ‘What a player’: Joe Gomez raves about Liverpool FC hero appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Gomez talks Liverpool rotation for Prem, Champions League and FA Cup treble hunt

Joe Gomez talks Liverpool rotation for Prem, Champions League and FA Cup treble huntLiverpool won yet again at Norwich on Saturday and have the treble in their sights which will require everyone to chip in claims defensive star Joe Gomez
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

Colossal: Liverpool's tough-tackling transfer target matches VVD & Gomez in key area - opinion

Liverpool target Marash Kumbulla matches Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in one key area.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.