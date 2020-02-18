Global  

Jose Mourinho Doesn’t Count on Son Heung-min Playing Again This Season (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says he isn’t thinking about forward Son Heung-min this season again after the Korean suffered a broken arm. With Harry Kane already unavailable, it’s certainly a massive blow for the Portuguese and his team. Jose Mourinho on Heung Min Sons injury keeping him out for the season… 🗣"I don't count […]

News video: Son injury: Mourinho's analogy

Son injury: Mourinho's analogy 03:23

 Jose Mourinho gave a characteristically unique response after being asked how Heung-Min Son's injury will affect Tottenham.

