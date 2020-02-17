ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looking at positives in nerves in opener against Australia
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face Meg Lanning's Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener on Friday at Sydney Showground in Sydney. While the Indian women team is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 International list, Australia are at the top and have also four T20 World Cup trophies in their cabinet.
An Indian innovator has designed a gun attachment for Apple's iPhone 4 model which allows the holder to fire it with the press of a button.
Shyam Kumar created this attachment to improve women's safety and reduce harassment towards females.
"This will not only help against rising incidents of...