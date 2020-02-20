NRL stars reach out to Aussie bully victim Quaden Bayles Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

NRL star Latrell Mitchell and the Australian Indigenous All Stars have extended an invitation to Aussie bully victim Quaden Bayles to lead the team onto CBUS Stadium on Saturday night.The Indigenous All Stars posted a video message...

