Derby County 1-1 Fulham: Mitrovic earns Whites point after Rooney penalty

BBC Sport Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Aleksandar Mitrovic rescues a point for Fulham at Derby as Wayne Rooney marks his 500th appearance in English league football by scoring a Panenka penalty.
