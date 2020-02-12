Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Williamson has 25 in Pelicans' 128-115 win over Blazers

Williamson has 25 in Pelicans' 128-115 win over Blazers

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Williamson has 25 in Pelicans' 128-115 win over BlazersThe No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

My Road Rotation with Zion Williamson ⭐ [Video]My Road Rotation with Zion Williamson ⭐

How did Zion pack for Chicago? Pelicans star takes us through his All-Star Weekend Rotation 📹

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:35Published

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes [Video]Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The No. 1 overall pick of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Williamson has 25 in Pelicans’ 128-115 win over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.