Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Keep up with the action as Crystal Palace host Newcastle with both sides look to bring an end to their poor Premier League form.

The post Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hodgson: It could have been less stressful! [Video]Hodgson: It could have been less stressful!

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the afternoon could have been more comfortable had his side taken more of their chances in the 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:04Published

Bruce: It may be time for change [Video]Bruce: It may be time for change

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits he may need to change his approach after seeing his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 3 Crystal Palace players who will miss Newcastle clash as Roy Hodgson faces late decisions

The 3 Crystal Palace players who will miss Newcastle clash as Roy Hodgson faces late decisionsCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has delivered an update on James Tomkins' injury ahead of the Premier League game against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park...
Football.london Also reported by •BBC Local News

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce considering starting Dwight Gayle for Crystal Palace clash

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce considering starting Dwight Gayle for Crystal Palace clashNewcastle head to Selhurst Park this weekend looking to take on Crystal Palace and are looking to bounce back from their
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EPLmostread

EPL Most Views in 24 hours Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 - Incredible Steve Bruce luck as Newcastle United escape a real hiding… https://t.co/RCjrEXErUa 4 minutes ago

LiamJKennedy23

Liam Kennedy 🔢 Some shocking marks in this mix after ANOTHER bad day at the office for #NUFC. Via @milesstarforth https://t.co/sd0o3aPtFu 5 minutes ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette 🔢 Some shocking marks in this mix after ANOTHER bad day at the office for #NUFC. https://t.co/2QG8q4KBBa 5 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News 'We aren't safe yet' - Newcastle United fans react to dismal defeat at Crystal Pala #Newcastle… https://t.co/ODV1Nd35RE 6 minutes ago

CPFC_Fanly

CPFC Report Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United - Football Match Report - February 22, 20... #CPFC https://t.co/T8ihUiC5LY https://t.co/EuScmFTXqk 6 minutes ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football Five Premier League games have finished today. 🔵 Chelsea beat Tottenham but not without VAR controversy 🔵 Burnley… https://t.co/5VAgGXE6Y2 7 minutes ago

NUFCTheMag

The Mag Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 0 - Watch official match highlights here as Dubravka keeps the score down #nufc https://t.co/AYkbVlE6fX 7 minutes ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Fours galore in Newcastle United away day shocker - Miles Starforth's player ratings from Crystal Palace https://t.co/06wXzwuHOr 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.