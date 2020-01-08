Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from simulation on 47-30 roll



Recent related videos from verified sources Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

CBS Sports 3 days ago



Pistons vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Trail Blazers.

CBS Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this