Tim Tebow, in fourth season as Mets prospect, hits first spring training home run



Recent related videos from verified sources Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing The Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing. Curtis Silva reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:55Published 8 hours ago Mets arrive for Spring Training New York Mers pitchers and catchers are in town. The mad dash continues to get their Spring training home ready for the first pitch Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tim Tebow stumbles, falls while trying to catch the final out of Mets spring training game Tim Tebow's baseball career continues to produce amazing highlights

CBS Sports 3 days ago



Spring training roundup: Mets' Tebow hits first spring homer The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run...

Reuters 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this