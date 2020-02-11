Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tim Tebow, in fourth season as Mets prospect, hits first spring training home run

Tim Tebow, in fourth season as Mets prospect, hits first spring training home run

CBS Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Tebow took Alex Wilson deep on Tuesday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing [Video]Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing

The Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:55Published

Mets arrive for Spring Training [Video]Mets arrive for Spring Training

New York Mers pitchers and catchers are in town. The mad dash continues to get their Spring training home ready for the first pitch

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Tebow stumbles, falls while trying to catch the final out of Mets spring training game

Tim Tebow's baseball career continues to produce amazing highlights
CBS Sports

Spring training roundup: Mets' Tebow hits first spring homer

The New York Mets lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Lakeland, Fla., in Grapefruit League action on Tuesday, but Tim Tebow stole the show with his first home run...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.