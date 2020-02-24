Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester City secured a memorable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu as they came back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday evening. Zinedine Zidane’s men were underwhelming throughout large portions of the match but had an opener gifted to them as Isco finished from Vinicius Junior’s low […]



The post Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Citizens stage stunning comeback at the Bernabeu appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

