Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Citizens stage stunning comeback at the Bernabeu

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Manchester City secured a memorable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu as they came back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday evening. Zinedine Zidane’s men were underwhelming throughout large portions of the match but had an opener gifted to them as Isco finished from Vinicius Junior’s low […]

The post Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Citizens stage stunning comeback at the Bernabeu appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real Madrid

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real MadridManchester City boss Pep Guardiola started Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid
Daily Star Also reported by •News24talkSPORT

De Bruyne praises Manchester City’s fighting spirit after comeback victory

Kevin De Bruyne hailed Manchester City’s character after they fought back from a goal down to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu and put themselves in pole...
Belfast Telegraph

