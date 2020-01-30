Global  

Laura Kenny suffers nasty eye injury at Track Cycling World Championships after massive pile-up but carries on to complete event

talkSPORT Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Laura Kenny suffered a nasty eye injury when she crashed in the omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin. She hit the velodrome hard just before the final lap of the opening scratch race, leaving her with a black eye and four stitches. Kenny broke her shoulder in the same event in […]
