Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Novak Djokovic calls Dubai Open triumph one of his best starts

Novak Djokovic calls Dubai Open triumph one of his best starts

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic set his sights on another marathon run of invincibility after capturing his 79th career title on Saturday. The world number one claimed the Dubai Championships for the fifth time, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Djokovic is now on an 18-0 winning run this season, and 21-0 overall since late...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation [Video]How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation

The question that stops most people from opening a savings account isn't "Should I open one?" Rather, it's "Which one should I open?" According to Business Insider, the right savings account is one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Majority of Americans think you can’t have an ‘ideal wedding’ without an open bar [Video]Majority of Americans think you can’t have an ‘ideal wedding’ without an open bar

Americans' ideal wedding costs over $42,000, according to new research.  A poll of 2,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 55 who plan on getting married found the perfect wedding would..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caZee NewsSeattle Times

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic wins fifth Dubai title

Novak Djokovic set his sights on another marathon run of invincibility after capturing his 79th career title on Saturday. The world number one claimed the Dubai...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.