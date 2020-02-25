Novak Djokovic calls Dubai Open triumph one of his best starts
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Novak Djokovic set his sights on another marathon run of invincibility after capturing his 79th career title on Saturday. The world number one claimed the Dubai Championships for the fifth time, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Djokovic is now on an 18-0 winning run this season, and 21-0 overall since late...
Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant... Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca •Zee News •Seattle Times