Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL chairman Brijesh Patel: We are keeping a tab on Coronavirus

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel: We are keeping a tab on Coronavirus

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the globe and fresh cases being detected in India has got the BCCI a bit worried. The Indian cricket board is set to host a three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning later this month, followed by the cash-rich Indian Premier League from March 29. Although the South...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

utkarsh_trip

Utkarsh Tripathi IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel cleared that there is no threat of coronavirus over IPL. "There is no… https://t.co/M5JBrQpt4b 31 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar “There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab." IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel rules out an… https://t.co/BKJLtrKuhw 46 minutes ago

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/SjcLL9vJMl 58 minutes ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/wqXW7xmBzk 58 minutes ago

AdamSmith30303

Adam Smith No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/8vw85nn75f 58 minutes ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/b6B9k5xsIZ 58 minutes ago

smith0000121

James Smith No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/2NcIqCqp1v 58 minutes ago

GonzDeny

Deny Gonz No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, we are keeping a tab: Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel… https://t.co/6OFiI3TDyf 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.