“Cheer Up, It’s Gonna Be OK” – Reporter Tells Jose Mourinho After Spurs Champions League Exit (Video)
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () At the end of Jose Mourinho’s post-match press conference after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-0 defeat (4-0 on aggregate) at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16, a journalist told the Portuguese manager to cheer up. The man was holding his phone up and recording, obviously trying to get a […]
The post “Cheer Up, It’s Gonna Be OK” – Reporter Tells Jose Mourinho After Spurs Champions League Exit (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this year’s tournament after going down to RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16. It was their last...