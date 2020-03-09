Global  

“Cheer Up, It’s Gonna Be OK” – Reporter Tells Jose Mourinho After Spurs Champions League Exit (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
At the end of Jose Mourinho’s post-match press conference after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-0 defeat (4-0 on aggregate) at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16, a journalist told the Portuguese manager to cheer up. The man was holding his phone up and recording, obviously trying to get a […]

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this year’s tournament after going down to RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16. It was their last...

