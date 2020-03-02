Global  

Watch as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denies Diego Simeone handshake amid coronavirus pandemic, jokes with elbow bump instead

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp opted against shaking Diego Simeone’s hand prior to their teams’ Champions League second leg on Wednesday night. Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, the Atletico Madrid manager offered his hand to the Liverpool boss, who turned him down and instead went for a jokey elbow bump. Diego Simeone goes to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand […]
