Watch as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denies Diego Simeone handshake amid coronavirus pandemic, jokes with elbow bump instead

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp opted against shaking Diego Simeone’s hand prior to their teams’ Champions League second leg on Wednesday night. Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, the Atletico Madrid manager offered his hand to the Liverpool boss, who turned him down and instead went for a jokey elbow bump. Diego Simeone goes to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand […] 👓 View full article

