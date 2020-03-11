Global  

Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt slowed by sore right elbow

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt slowed by sore right elbowSt. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow
Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt sidelined by sore right elbow

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow. Goldschmidt’s throwing was...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

