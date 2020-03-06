Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player detected

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first English Premier League player detected

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late on Thursday.

The news casts the viability of this weekend's games further into doubt after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, also throwing their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus

First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus 01:24

 Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus. It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players from the London team are now in self-isolation as a precaution. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EPL: Fab four for Chelsea against Everton

EPL: Fab four for Chelsea against EvertonChelsea powered to their biggest English Premier League win of the season and cemented their place in the top four as Mason Mount and Pedro inspired a 4-0...
Mid-Day

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck makes transfer ban joke as Tammy Abraham scoops award

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck makes transfer ban joke as Tammy Abraham scoops awardChelsea striker Tammy Abraham picked up the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year trophies at Thursday night's London Football Awards
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MostafaElGenady

جنيدى RT @JPW_NBCSports: BREAKING: Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus. Chelsea squad to self-isolate. Situation developing all the… 2 seconds ago

ArnamiJ

arnami RT @goal: Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus 😣 https://t.co/LhjIBsmRAP 6 seconds ago

newsThenigerian

TheNigerian News Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EaaLaWbabV https://t.co/pTcC3ZNs88 7 seconds ago

Suarez1738

B/B/C?? RT @ESPNFC: Breaking: Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and the club training facility will undergo par… 8 seconds ago

FarissNaqib

Qibbbbbb RT @FabrizioRomano: Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea) has been found positive to Coronavirus 🔴 #CFC #Coronavirus 8 seconds ago

bigfraser94

Kyle Fraser RT @FutbolBible: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callum Hudson-Odoi broke into Chelsea’s first team, made an impact straight away then suffered a ruptured Achilles… 12 seconds ago

amaliaarisaa

¡Hola! Soy Risa. RT @FutbolBible: 3 hours ago, the Premier League released a statement saying games will go ahead as scheduled this weekend. 2 hours ago, A… 25 seconds ago

innongwaru

ngwaru Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea and Arteta of Arsenal tested positive for #coronavirus. Whilst we were sleeping Ghana… https://t.co/71wyEDsy9w 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.