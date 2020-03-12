Global  

Time to be responsible and stay at home: Lionel Messi's message on coronavirus pandemic

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Barcelona tennis star Lionel Messi has said that it is time for everyone to be responsible and stay at home after the Spanish football league season was suspended in the wake of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread all across the world and declared 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
