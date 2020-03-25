Global  

Take a trip down memory lane and relive India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The historic 2011 Cricket World Cup is etched in the memory of all Indians as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co. lifted the cup after a gap of 28 years. The World Cup proved to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans of Indian cricket. On the 9th anniversary of the ICC World Cup 2011, Star Sports Network will broadcast three of...
