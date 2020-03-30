Global  

Scrap Premier League if not completed by June: Harry Kane

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, England captain Harry Kane has said that the Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be completed by the end of June.

All elite football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 33,000 lives till now across the...
News video: Kane: Season needs to be over by June

Kane: Season needs to be over by June 02:15

 Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes the Premier League season must be finished by the end of June following the coronavirus pandemic

