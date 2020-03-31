Global  

Tottenham furlough staff with 550 employees taking 20 per cent pay cuts as accounts show Daniel Levy is highest-earning Premier League club executive

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Tottenham have followed Newcastle’s lead and become the second Premier League club to furlough staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. The financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has begun to show, and Spurs are reacting by giving non-playing staff a 20 per cent pay cut. In a statement, the club’s chairman Daniel Levy announced 550 employees […]
