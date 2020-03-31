Tottenham furlough staff with 550 employees taking 20 per cent pay cuts as accounts show Daniel Levy is highest-earning Premier League club executive
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Tottenham have followed Newcastle’s lead and become the second Premier League club to furlough staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. The financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has begun to show, and Spurs are reacting by giving non-playing staff a 20 per cent pay cut. In a statement, the club’s chairman Daniel Levy announced 550 employees […]
Sky Bet League One club Bolton have placed a number of staff on furlough, while senior management have taken a “significant pay reduction”. Bolton were on the brink of financial collapse over the summer before a takeover, but continue to face challenges on and off the pitch, having started the...
