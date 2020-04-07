Sources: 'Hard Knocks' may get Rams, Chargers Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The show "Hard Knocks" may feature two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, for the first time, sources tell ESPN. 👓 View full article

