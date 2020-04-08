Jay Glazer talks Aldon Smith's return: He took responsibility for his actions

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd today to discuss Aldon Smith and his road to return to the NFL. Hear why Jay has been extremely impressed with Aldon's commitment. 👓 View full article



