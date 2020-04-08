Global  

Jay Glazer talks Aldon Smith's return: He took responsibility for his actions

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Jay Glazer joins Colin Cowherd today to discuss Aldon Smith and his road to return to the NFL. Hear why Jay has been extremely impressed with Aldon's commitment.
