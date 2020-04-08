Sources: CP3, Young, LaVine plan on H-O-R-S-E

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are among those expected to compete in a televised H-O-R-S-E competition that will also include WNBA players and NBA alums, sources told ESPN.
Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine Plan to Play H-O-R-S-E on ESPN The NBA and ESPN have finalized plans to televise a H-O-R-S-E shooting competition. NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine are all expected to participate. A number of WNBA stars, including Tamika Catchings and Allie...