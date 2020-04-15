Carolina has pinpointed – and paid – its new face of the franchise in Christian McCaffrey

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Marcellus Wiley isn't sure Christian McCaffrey will live up to record breaking contract with Panthers 03:06 Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are joined by Mark Schlereth to talk the Carolina Panthers who have just made Christian McCaffrey the highest paid running back with a record breaking contract. Wiley isn't sure that McCaffrey will live up to demands of such high pay, but Schlereth believes he will...