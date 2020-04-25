Opinion: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's dog becomes star of NFL Draft Day 2

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 3 days ago Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers 01:24 Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick were traded to Tampa Bay for a 4th round pick in the deal....