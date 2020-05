Footballer presumed dead in 2016 is FOUND ALIVE in Germany and now centre of fraud investigation Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A Congolese footballer who was presumed dead four years ago has been found alive and well in Germany. Former Schalke youth player Hiannick Kamba, 33, was reported to have been killed in a car crash on a trip to his home country in 2016. At the time his club, eighth-tier side VfB Huls, paid tribute […] 👓 View full article

