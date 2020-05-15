Conor McGregor responds to Mike Tyson video and ‘promises on my life’ he will beat Floyd Mayweather in rematch
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Conor McGregor has promised Mike Tyson he will beat Floyd Mayweather in their ‘inevitable rematch’. The former two-weight UFC champion was responding to a clip from Tyson’s podcast, which was posted on Twitter showing ‘Iron Mike’ praising McGregor for his boxing debut. In 2017, the Irishman lost to Mayweather in his first, and only, professional […]
