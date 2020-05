Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colin Cowherd reacts to the final episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'. Colin explains why he thinks the documentary's portrayal of Scottie Pippen was accurate. Colin Cowherd reacts to the final episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'. Colin explains why he thinks the documentary's portrayal of Scottie Pippen was accurate. 👓 View full article