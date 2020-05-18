Global  

Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz Nets Double To Secure Comfortable Away Win

Monday, 18 May 2020
Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen entered Monday’s tilt with different goals as the Bundesliga resumed its campaign following a two-month hiatus. The hosts needed three points to get closer to avoid relegation, while the visitors needed the win to move closer toward a potential UEFA Champions League. Leverkusen would be the only team standing once […]

