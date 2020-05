Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Legendary former hockey player Balbir Singh Sr.'s heart rate and blood pressure is nearly stable but his condition remains critical. He had been admitted last week at Fortis Mohali and continues to be in a "semi-comatose condition," according to a statement by his grandson.



"MRI brain report shows a small fresh blood clot in... 👓 View full article