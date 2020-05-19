Global  

WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard confirmed dead

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found yesterday on Los Angeles' Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m....
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 01:12

 Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach [Video]

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his boy when they were swept out to see by a rip tide. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:48Published
Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard [Video]

Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard

A body discovered early Wednesday morning along Venice Beach has been identified by authorities as that of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who disappeared while swimming in the ocean Sunday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:46Published

WWE Star Shad Gaspard Dead at 39 After Going Missing in the Ocean

Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. The WWE star's body has been found, just days after he went missing while swimming with his son at a Los Angeles...
Former WWE wrestler saved his son before being pulled under by rip

The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard has been found at Venice Beach in California, two days after he was swept away by a rip as he and his 10-year-old son...
