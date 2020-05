Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers leading the race to sign him ahead...

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana wanted by five Premier League clubs, Newcastle target Xherdan Shaqiri transfer Adam Lallana’s six-year stay at Liverpool will come to an end but he’s not short of options regarding his next move. Leicester are understood to be the...

talkSPORT 3 days ago