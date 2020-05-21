Shannon Sharpe: We hate to see our heroes fall, but Mahomes is now better than Tom Brady
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () While Tom Brady has the best Super Bowl comeback, it is Patrick Mahomes who leads the NFL with the best QB stats while trailing since 2018. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Patrick Mahomes has officially passed Tom Brady in being the most clutch quarterback.
